U.S. carries out airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

The United States has carried out another round of air strikes against militants in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, the US military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq.

It is said that the air-strikes carried-out in response to drone attacks by the militia against the US personnel and facilities in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi condemned the US air-strike which killed at least seven fighters.

A statement issued from his office, said that air-strike represents a blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security.

