US special envoy for North Korea arrives in Seoul to discuss North Korea’ nuclear programme

The United States special envoy for North Korea Sung Kim has arrived in Seoul to discuss the ways to entice Pyongyang back to talks over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

He will meet with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk today and with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov tomorrow.

North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but that the American overtures appear hollow while “hostile acts” such as the drills continue.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said it will explore diplomacy to achieve North Korean denuclearisation, but shown no willingness to ease sanctions.

