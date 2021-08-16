War is over in Afghanistan: Taliban’s Spokesman

In Afghanistan, Taliban after taking control of Kabul have announced that war is over in the country.

The spokesman for Taliban Suhail Shaheen told the AP news agency that the Taliban would hold talks in the coming days toward forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government in Afghanistan.”

President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country; however it was not clear where he was headed.

The spokesman for the Taliban’s political office told Al Jazeera TV that the war in Afghanistan is over and the type of rule and form of new regime will be clear soon.

In a Facebook post, Ashraf Ghani said he has left the country to avoid bloodshed.

A senior Interior Ministry official said Ghani has left for Tajikistan.

US, UK and many other countries evacuating staff from their embassies in Kabul.

