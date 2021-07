Voicing concern over many countries failing to vaccinate their people, World Health Organization Chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for vaccinating at least 10 percent of the population of every country by September this year.

In a statement, he said it is the best way to control the pandemic and reboot the global economy.

The WHO chief warned that until we end the pandemic everywhere, we will not end it anywhere.

