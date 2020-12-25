145th Birth Anniversary of Mohammad Ali Jinnah Observed with Full Verve

Today the 145thbirth anniversary of the Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah has been celebrated with full verve like it is every year since years. On this occasion, today, beginning with the Commanders of the forces to politicians all paid homage to the man who brought Iqbal’s dream to a physical form attaining a separate nation for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

A change of guards took place early in the morning with the cadets from PMA being posted at the change according to a special report from NewsOne. Along with all the celebrations commemorating the birth anniversary of the founder of the nation was a special postal stamp issued by the authorities. detailed NewsOne in its special broadcast.

The country’s flag was hoisted on buildings and wreaths were placed at the founder’s tomb.

Following is a video clip regarding the details of the entire proceedings:



