Latest News

Pakistan Trending Editor Choice

9 Suspects Taken into Custody by Law Enforcing Depts

Police on Tuesday arrested nine suspects after the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and strangulated to death, was found in Sindh's Khairpur district, officials said. The...

Published 7 Hours Ago
Breaking News Latest News Pakistan Technology

Pak Navy Successfully Tests Capabilities

Web Desk: FCT: Pakistan Navy submarines successfully engaged their intended targets with Anti-Ship Missiles and Torps adding to further to the Defense of the nation. The successful firings have re-affirmed...

Published 7 Hours Ago
Latest News Pakistan

CoronaVirus Vaccine Arrival

SAPM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday said Pakistan is hopeful it will receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm...

Published 6 Hours Ago
Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay