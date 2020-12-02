COVID-19 Vaccine to be Provided Free of Cost

Earlier today it was reported that the vaccine for COVID-19 after being procured, shall be administered absolutely ‘free to the ones suffering from the disease’. This is very much on the lines of how foreign health authorities are dealing with the COVID- cases.

This news was brought to light by Dr. Nausheen Hamid, of the Parliamentary Secretary for (NHSRC) National Health Services Regulations and Co-ordination. The same is available on her blog.

She said once the effectiveness of the vaccine is proved it shall be made available.

(the effectiveness vaccine is expected to come up to the benchmark if we take the example of countries already procuring it).

The subject had already been broached yesterday in the Cabinet Meeting while the approval of the vaccine was underway. The same was suggested by a member of the cabinet namely Faisal Sultan, who said “the government shall fund the vaccine procuring so the nobody is burdened by additional cost of COVID-19 vaccine.

UK Approves Emergency Use of BioNTech Vaccine for COVID-19

According to a British newspaper – Guardian- the COVID-19 vaccine BioNTech, has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) for emergency use.

It was reported that the first dose of the vaccine may arrive in Great Britain in the coming days. It added that the Boris Johnson-led government has brought 40 million doses of the vaccine, which has 95% efficacy in its final trials.

“Today’s emergency use authorisation in the UK marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19. This authorisation is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK,” CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla as reported by the publication.

“So on and so forth, we anticipate further authorisations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world. With thousands of people becoming infected, every day matters in the collective race to end this devastating pandemic.”

