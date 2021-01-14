Cynthia Ritchie and Rehman Malik End Confrontations

The petitions filed by US Blogger Cynthia D Ritchie and PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik to withdraw their cases against each other were accepted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday. According to Ritchie’s lawyer Imran Feroz Malik, she had filed a miscellaneous petition to withdraw the case.

Meanwhile, Malik’s lawyer also withdrew the petition against Ritchie. IHC’s Justice Amir Farooq granted both the petitions.

The two had approached the court to file cases against each other last year.

Last year, Cynthia D Ritchie had accused Rehman Malik of raping her in 2011. She alleged that some key PPP figures were also involved in the crime. According to her, she kept quiet for a long because of threats.

The blogger has thousands of followers on Twitter and her story remained top trend while she also went live on Facebook with the same blame. The PPP leader denied any wrongdoing, describing her claims as derogatory and slanderous remarks, and approached the Federal Investigation Agency Cybercrime Wing against Ritchie’s smear campaign.

Rehman Malik too had served a defamation notice to Ritchie who moved the court seeking registration of a rape case against Rehman Malik but her request was rejected after the police reported the blogger neither produced evidence nor material on record to show that she had been harassed.

