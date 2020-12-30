Federal Cabinet Directed to Accept Resignations of Opposition

WebDesk: Islamabad: Regarding the hot debate going about over the resignations of the PDM, it was reported that, the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday gave their reaction to the issue. The stance the Federal Government took was to give a go-ahead to the National Assembly speaker to accept resignations of opposition legislators, sending a clear message to them that the government will not succumb to “pressure tactics”.

MoU Signed

The cabinet also took a number of other important decisions, among them being granting approval to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US for sharing information on money and other assets of Pakistanis stashed in the US.

“Prime Minister Khan, from the platform of the Federal Cabinet, asked National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar to accept the resignations tendered with efficacy of the said at the soonest.

Speaking hours before the press conference of Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announcing the decisions of his party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), Information Minister Shibli Faraz said following the PPP CEC meeting a breach had appeared in the opposition as the party’s legislators would not be tendering resignations from the national and provincial assemblies.

According to sources, the prime minister as saying at the cabinet meeting: “Accept their resignations at once, the government will never succumb to any pressure of the opposition seeking NRO.”

Talking about the joint opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Prime Minister said it was “a failed attempt of the ‘Opposition Parties’ to topple the government”.

Meanwhile, two opposition MNAs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Mohammad Sajjad Awan, have reportedly submitted their resignations to the National Assembly Secretariat as reported.

PDM Stance

The PDM, after a series of rallies in different cities, has warned the government that its legislators would resign as a last resort to send the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s government packing.

Many PML-N leaders have claimed that they have submitted their resignations to the party leadership and not to the NA speaker.

Government’s Stance

However, the Prime MInister said he was not afraid of resignations and the government would hold by-elections on the seats vacated in the national and provincial assemblies by the opposition legislators.

In a post-cabinet press conference, Information Minister Faraz said the PDM was promoting Indian agenda by maligning state institutions.

“The opposition alliance is seeking the prime minister’s resignation when it has become obvious after PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting that its parliamentarians will not resign,” Mr Faraz said.

He said the PDM was maligning state institutions at the behest of India, adding that according to the Constitution, making the army and judiciary “controversial” would be considered a “violation” of the Constitution.

The minister claimed that the economy had been brought on the right track and was gradually improving.

“The government’s promises will be fulfilled during its remaining tenure,” he added.

