Messages and Tweets on Quaid e Azam’s Birth Anniversary from Leading Political Figures of Pakistan

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, special messages and tweets from the country’s leading figures paid homaege to the founder of the nation. We gathered a few of these posts to share with our valued website visitors.

No power on earth can undo #Pakistan. “Nation celebrates #Quaid’s anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation”, COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 25, 2020

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI's Message on #QuaidDay "On this eventful day when Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born, a proud nation was destined to come into being. pic.twitter.com/U1hUt0Ow9b — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 25, 2020

"As we celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay him a rich tribute for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent." Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on Quaid-e-Azam Day. pic.twitter.com/Gg35s51Tvv — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 25, 2020

"Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Mohammad Ali Jinnah did all three."

— Stanley Wolpert, Jinnah of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/iCM37wAfci — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) December 25, 2020

“Democracy is in the blood of the Muslims, who look upon complete equality of mankind, and believe in fraternity, equality, and liberty.” May we live up to your beliefs and fulfil your vision of a democratic, egalitarian Pakistan. #HappyBirthday Quaid-e-Azam — Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) December 24, 2020

Today, as we reflect on on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, let his words serve as a reminder to us all, during these trying times of global pandemic: ‘My message to you all is of hope, courage and confidence.’

Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/25POf5Y2J9 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 25, 2020

اتحاد، ایمان، تنظیم۔ یہ وہ رہنما اصول ہیں جو بانی پاکستان نے اس ملک کے عوام کو سمجھائے۔ آج قائد اعظم کی یوم پیدائش پر وعدہ کرتے ہیں کہ ان اصولوں پر چلتے ہوئے ہم پاکستان کو ایک فلاحی اور جمہوری ریاست بنائیں گے جہاں آئین بالادست ہوگا اور عوام کو حقِ حکمرانی حاصل ہوگا انشاءاللّہ۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 25, 2020

On your birthday Quaid, wish we could give you the gift of the realisation of your dream. The dream of a nation based on equality, justice and democracy. Instead we give you a pledge. A pledge to continue striving until we realise your dream and fulfil your vision. #HappyBirthday https://t.co/IwlXmiZ2E1 — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) December 25, 2020

