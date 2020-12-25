Messages From Political Leaders to The Christian Community on Christmas

Pakistan is a country where people can freely enjoy their lives practicing their relevant religions and days without oppression of any sort. That is the spirit of the country we live in. On the occasion of this years’ Christmas we selected some of the best political posts made by politicians and glitterati of the country.

I would like to wish all our Christian brethren a Happy Christmas. May God bless and protect everyone. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 24, 2013

Government of Pakistan wishes a very

Happy Christmas to all celebrating in

Pakistan and across the globe.#HappyChristmas2020 pic.twitter.com/AaVhJtnF5u — Information Ministry (@MoIB_Official) December 25, 2020

Wising everyone who is celebrating, a Merry Christmas 🎄🎅🏻🙏🏼 https://t.co/ebQ11L8qOw — Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) December 25, 2020

A very happy Christmas to our Christian brethren. Prayers and good wishes.🎄 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 25, 2020

مسیحی برادری کو کرسمس کی خوشیاں مبارک ہوں۔ مسیحیوں نے پاکستان کے قیام، اس کی تعمیر، تعلیم، ترقی،دفاع اور خوش حالی میں گرانقدر حصہ ڈالا ہے۔ آپ کے حقوق کے تحفظ اور فروغ کے لئے ہم پورے عزم سے کام کرتے رہیں گے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 25, 2020

On this occasion the American First Lady also wished

This #Christmas, I send our best wishes to all who celebrate this wonderful time of the year. Let’s remember our brave service members, elderly & others who may not be able to be with their loved ones today. #MerryChristmas! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 25, 2020

