NA By-Polls Scheduled February 2021 Tentatively

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced by-polls on two The National assembly and five Provincial assemblies’ seats.

Advertisement

Notifications

The by-polls for Sindh Assembly’s PS-43 (Sanghar III) and PS-88 (Malir II) and Balochistan assembly’s PB-20 (Pishin III) will be held on February 16, 2021, while NA-45 (Kurram I) and NA-75 (Sialkot IV) and Punjab assembly’s PP-51 (Gujranwala I) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly’s PK-63 (Nowshera III) will be held on February 19, 2021.

Schedule ProvinceWise

Sindh and Balochistan:

December 22: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 23 to 28: Filing of nomination papers

December 29: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 4, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 8, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 14, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 15, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 16, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 17, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 16, 2021: Polling day

NA, Punjab and KP schedule

December 24: Public notice to be issued by the Returning Officer

December 25 to 20: Filing of nomination papers

December 31: Publication of names of nominated candidates

January 6, 2021: Last date for scrutiny of the nomination papers by RO

January 11, 2021: Last date for filing of appeals against RO decisions

January 18, 2021: Last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal

January 19, 2021: Publication of revised list of candidates

January 20, 2021: Last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates

January 21, 2021: Allotment of election symbol

February 19, 2021: Polling day

Advertisement

Read full story