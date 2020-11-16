Opposition Claims GB Elections Rigged by State Machinery

PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz alleged the elections were “rigged”, asking people “not to lose courage”.

Maryam, in her tweets claimed that “neither did the PTI have any existence in GB previously nor would it have one now” adding that the “few seats PTI won through begging was due to force, rigging, breaking away PML-N candidates and with the help of ‘selectors'”.

Her tweet said “The federal government has faced such a defeat in the region for the first time telling the future story of PTI defeat in the coming days. Her second tweet stated that PTI’s inability to get a “simple majority despite worst rigging efforts and switching loyalties, using all state power, federal institutions, government machinery and black tactics” was a shameful defeat.

She further added, PTI should reflect upon the past and see that the people of GB had shown it, challenging that it would need help to form the government “using crutches similar to Punjab and the Centre”.

Maryam tweeted “Brave people of Gilgit Baltistan! Don’t lose courage because of this rigging. The game of these puppets is about to end”.

While PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that the election was “stolen”.

He is already adressing a protest regarding the same.

