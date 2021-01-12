President Trump Brings Emergency Powers into Play

US President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration using the powers of the amendment stated earlier in the letter from the gov, of March 2020, for the national capital here ahead of his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, amidst threat perception to the event by federal agencies.

In a statement on Monday, The White House spokesperson for President Trump, said the President’s action authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on President in seat orders to co-ordinate relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population.

According to constitution these powers are held with President in seat and bypass congressional statements. This has earlier been the case in another US Presidency when these powers were not used. However, this year President trump has opted for the action keeping Homeland Security in mind and which were stated earlier in 2020.

The emergency in Washington DC will be effective from Monday till January 24 until further stated.

It comes in the wake of last week’s violent protest, in which thousands of

pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and clashed with police, interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to try implementing the process of transition to a newer government. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the protests. The number of casualties and damage is less than that of the riots earlier this year.

According to The White House, the emergency declaration also provides appropriate actions for required emergency measures, authorised under Title V of the Stafford Act discussed earlier a few months ago, to save lives and to protect the property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia.

Specifically, the FEMA is authorised to identify, mobilise, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.

The emergency protective measures, limited to direct Presidential direction, will be provided at 100 per cent Federal funding, the White House revealed.

Thomas J Fargione from the DHS and Pete Gaynor, Administrator, FEMA, are the Federal Coordinating Officers for operations in the affected area.

The US National Guard Bureau has warned of possible riots next week. Keeping this in view, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under Presidential authority has warned of unrest.

