Revised Salaries of Players for PSL6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to revise the players’ salary structure in the upcoming PSL season owing to COVID-19 restraints. According to sources, PCB might lessen 20% to 25% from previous salaries for the PSL 6.

Advertisement

The overall players’ budget for each team will come to around $950,00 (or PKR: 152,000,000) as compared to an approximate $1.2m (around PKR: 184,000,000) from last year, sources said.

PSL 6 is tentatively proposed to take to the pitch from February 20th to March 22nd, with only two cities, Karachi and Lahore, as its hosts.

The final dates and venues for the series are yet to be approved.

However, it is surmised that due to the COVID-19 the matches are to be held behind closed doors. The players will be staying in a strict (bio-secure bubble) throughout the tournament.

According to sources, the salary cap for the topmost category in PSL – the Platinum category is proposed to be between $130,000 to US $170,000. Previously the platinum category players were getting somewhere between $147,000 to $217,000.

Players in Diamond categories for season six are likely to get around $60,000 to $85,000, while Gold category players get a maximum of $50,000 for the season.

Teams will have $50,000 for supplementary usage while another $30,000 for other commercial expenditure.

Each team will have 18 players in the squad, consisting three platinum, three diamond, three gold, five silver, two emerging, and two supplementary players.

With previously having a few rough patches with the PCB it apparently seems that the players aren’t going to be very cheered with the revision for obvious reasons. However, what surfaces ultimately is yet to be seen with the matches arriving soon.

Advertisement

Read full story