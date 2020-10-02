And The Lockdowns Begin Once Again

Earlier in one of our blogs we had suggested strongly that ‘prevention is better than cure’ regarding the COVID and how we had gone back to life like the virus had never occurred. According to sources cases of COVID have once again started rising in the country. And This is a sad state of affairs.

Apart from the province of Punjab as reported earlier which showed the least rise in the number of cases (but more number of hospitalisations somehow ) other provinces have seen a steep ascent with Sindh taking the lead where over 400 people have been tested positive for the virus out of over 10,000 tested according to sources of CM Sindh . A ‘micro smart lockdown’ has been imposed due to this sudden rise in the province’s death toll which is almost over 2500 now. For Karachi, a ‘micro smart lockdown’ has been imposed in certain areas according to the action taken by the administration. Some restaurants have also been sealed for not following the ‘standard operating procedures’. And cases in the Capital Territory have also seen a rise. Whereas, in GB (Gilgit Baltistan) there have been 18 cases tested positive.

The micro smart lockdown that has been imposed is at the same moment when the ‘urs’ of Abdullah Shah Ghazi the famous spiritual\warrior has been arranged. For the said ‘urs’ the sop’s are to be observed for prevention of any further infections.

