Arrival at ECP of The Opposition Parties

Maryam Aurangzeb has said that PDM parties are coming to take a decision on foreign funding case from the Election Commission on January 19, and will sit with Maryam Safdar until the decision is given in writing.

Talking to media, she alleged that the PTI had admitted foreign funding.

The League spokesperson said that selected, corrupt and incompetent people are imposed on the country.

She said that Not a single brick has been laid in the PTI s two-and-a-half year government.

In 2013, there were 18 hours of load shedding and terrorism in the country. By the time our government left in 2018, load-shedding and terrorism were over.

Maryam Aurangzeb, said that when there is an elected Prime Minister, 14,000 megawatts of electricity is generated but when the selected one is brought, there is unemployment, according to the opposition parties.

She said the country’s economy had collapsed. Reiterating, she said that the price of sugar in the country has reached Rs110 per kg. The country has only three days of reserves left.

PML spokesperson said that the selected incompetent gang is about to go home, the days of prosperity are about to come in the country. After the long march, the selected gang will resign. The protest in-front of the Election Commission is for progress in the foreign funding case and for a written decision in the case.The rest is to be stated as the news comes in.

