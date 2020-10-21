Blast Rocks Maskan Choaurangi with Casualties

Web Desk: Karachi witnessed a severe and sad incident of a massive blast shattering a few floors of a building. The blast that claimed the lives of approximately five and left another estimated over 20 injured, occurred at the Maskan Chaurangi, located at Gulshan e Iqbal at around 10 in the morning according to NewsOne channel reports.

Police backed up by Rangers immediately responded to conduct a rescue operation and secure the area while the ambulances shifted the injured to the Hospitals where it is said that the condition of approximately seven lives are at stake sustaining critical injuries.

As the investigations into the matter continues the actual reason for the occurrence of the blast has not yet been ascertained, although it is surmised that it may have been due either a gas cylinder explosion or a gas leakage through the building.

CM Takes Immediate Notice

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Commissioner of Karachi has been directed to look into the details of the sad matter and submit reports regarding the same. While expressing his heartfelt emotions to the families of the bereaved, the CM also ensured that the injured are being given proper treatment for their timely recovery.

The Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani arriving at the scene of the devastating blast assured that not a single soul was under the rubble and all the people have been shifted to another location as the building is not deemed fit for residents. Where the question of how the blast may have occurred he responded with a slight bend towards the gas leakage though not ruling out other possibilities.

The Sindh Building Control Authority taking the account into serious consideration said the blast may have weakened its foundations and therefore the authorities are thinking of demolishing it.

The Bomb Disposal Squad that was on site ruled out the possibility of any Terrorist activity.

Other officials were also present on the scene of the blast.

At such a moment even the Federal Ministers offered their feelings of grief.

So, far the actual reason of the blast has not been confirmed and authorities are looking into the matter investigating every perspective.

