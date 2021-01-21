Chief Of Army Staff attends High Profile Events

Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had been “briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness of the ISI” during a visit to the Sialkot garrison according to ISPR regarding the regular skirmishes on the LOC. The news came along making giving a hopeful sign to the ones at posts.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen. Bajwa “also interacted with garrison officers and men tradition wise. He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats”.

Gen Bajwa “lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit”, the ISPR further added.

The COAS was received by the Corps Commander, Lt Gen Asim Munir on his arrival for the occasion where the address took place.

According to the PR release of ISPR matching earlier with the visit of Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa had been present at:

Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2750 kilometers. The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

The successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM and the scientists and engineers.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee asserted that Pakistan desires peaceful co-existence in the region and its strategic capability is to deter any aggression against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

