Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says US President Joe Biden should follow up on the ongoing Afghan peace process and withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister said new US administration should realize that there is an opportunity in Afghanistan and they should persevere with what was initiated.

Qureshi said “there are elements from outside who do not share our vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.”

