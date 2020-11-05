Jobs Creation by Supplying Affordable Power for SME’s

For the ease of SME’s and job facilitation, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz announced the provision for the SME’s.

Advertisement

According to the minister these subsidised power rates will help the above mentioned grow further and shall create job opportunities was what the tweet of the minister stressed upon stating also, that the initiative to supply electricity to these SME’s at subsidised rates would help run factories and also benefit poor workers. Delivering relief to people is a top priority of the government, he added.

Advertisement

Read full story