Joint Communiqué: Pakistan, Sri Lanka pledge to achieve $ 1 bln bilateral trade & broadening FTA

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have pledged to realize the goal of achieving one billion dollars bilateral trade target and to work to broaden and deepen Pakistan-Sri Lank Free Trade Agreement.

In a Joint Communiqué, issued in Colombo, on Wednesday, on the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Sri Lanka, the two sides reached broad consensus on ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse fields.

Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for the socio-economic development of Sri Lanka in line with the vision of a peaceful neighborhood.

The two sides reviewed existing extensive engagement between the two countries for promotion of cultural linkages, human resource development, and capacity building in diverse.

The Pakistan side announced 100 scholarships in the field of medicine (MBBS and BDS) for Sri Lankan students.

While realizing the existence of great potential of religious tourism of Buddhist archaeological sites with reference to Gandhara civilization, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in tourism and sharing expertise in the hospitality industry.

The Pakistan side announced its initiative of establishing Asian Civilization and Culture Centre at University of Peradeniya, Kandy.

Both sides recognized the importance of enhancing air connectivity to promote people-to-people contact, tourism, trade and culture.

They expressed satisfaction over the existing bilateral cooperation in the field of defence and noted that the elevation of staff-level talks to Defence Dialogue has further provided an opportunity to expand security sector ties.

Prime Minister announced a new 50 million dollars’ defence credit line facility.

Realizing need to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, Imran Khan and his Sri Lankan Counterpart jointly acknowledged the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter and stressed the need of SAARC Member countries to build on convergences, for greater good of the people in the region.

The two sides reaffirmed their joint commitment to regional peace, security and stability.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the need for peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes through constructive dialogue in accordance with international legitimacy.

In the context of regional connectivity, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the opportunities presented by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for regional economic growth and prosperity.

Sri Lanka thanked Pakistan for the tremendous assistance extended to the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankans in Pakistan since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and both sides underscored the need for collective efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for its constant support to safeguard the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country.

During the visit, five Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the two countries.

Imran Khan thanked Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation and extended an invitation to the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to visit Pakistan.

