Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed on Friday to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

One minute silence was observed at 10.00 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will also address the session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today.

Solidarity walks have also been arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

