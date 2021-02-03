National Immunization Drive against COVID-19 begins countrywide

The National Immunization Drive against COVID-19 formally began across the country on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The healthcare staffs were administered with first shots of Sinopharm vaccine at a special ceremony at National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the health workers are our real heroes in the fight against the pandemic. This is the reason that it was decided to administer the vaccine to the health workers in the first place.

The Minister appreciated China for providing the vaccine to Pakistan. He said China is our true friend that has always stood by us in difficult times.

Asad Umar said it is the because of the government’s effective strategy and the cooperation of the people that we managed to control the spread of the pandemic.

Effective mechanism developed to ensure administration of anti Covid vaccine to masses: Dr. Faisal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has said an effective mechanism has been developed to ensure administration of anti Covid vaccine to the people.

Briefing the media persons at the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said adult vaccine centers have been established across the country which currently have the capacity to administer vaccine to forty thousand people on daily basis. He said this capacity will be further enhanced in the days to come.

The Special Assistant said Sinapharm vaccine gifted by China to Pakistan is an effective and trusted vaccine. He said it is being used in China and has also been authorized in Egypt and Hungary.

The Special Assistant expressed the confidence that this vaccine will prove to be an important step to protect our health workers from the pandemic.

Faisal Sultan said that Covax has promised to provide seventeen million doses of anti Covid vaccine. Seven million doses will be received in the first quarter whilst the remaining ten million doses in the next quarter.

The Special Assistant said the government is also in contact with different countries and vaccine manufacturing companies to procure additional seventy three million doses of anti Covid vaccine. He said the country will have sufficient doses of the vaccine in the coming months.

Faisal Sultan said it is our desire that the vaccine reach the seventy percent population by the end of this year.

Advertisement

Read full story