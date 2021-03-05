No compromise on ending corruption in country: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said no compromise or leniency will be shown towards the elimination of corruption from the country.

He was taking to prominent political figure Munir Ahmad Khan in Islamabad on Friday, who announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

The Prime Minister said that loot and plunder of previous regimes is responsible for the problems faced by the country today including inflation and unemployment.

On the occasion, Munir Ahmad Khan expressed complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the future of Pakistan is secure and bright under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He said he is foreseeing positive developments in the country over the next one year.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure that no additional burden is put on the masses.

