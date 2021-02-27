PM congratulates nation, salutes armed forces on 2nd anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the entire nation on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan on this day in 2019.

In a series of tweets today (Saturday), saluting the Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Prime Minister said we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing.

He said we also demonstrated to the world Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India’s irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot.

Imran Khan said we have always stood for peace and remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

Welcoming the restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control, the Prime Minister said the onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India.

He said India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination according to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

