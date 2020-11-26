PM says Factories and Businesses Not to Shut Down

With the noticeable rise in cases of COVID in Pakistan the Prime Minister has decided not to shut down factories and businesses. The decision was taken keeping the livelihood of the common folks in mind.

“We don’t want to lead people to death due to hunger, while saving them from coronavirus,” said PM Khan, he also appealed to the entire nation to join hands with the government and defeat the already begun second wave of coronavirus while observing SOPs.

Similarly, the same point has been stressed upon by the opposition regarding the SOPs.

Talking to the media the prime Minister who was at the the Chief Minister Secretariat during his visit to Lahore on Wednesday made the statements.

The Prime Minister, regarding country’s economy said that it is now on a positive path of progress and going in the right direction. Prime Minister, Khan said the first wave of coronavirus could have proved fatal like other countries for Pakistan’s economy but the country’s support made it possible for Pakistan to make it through it. He said Europe and Great Britain were again facing circumstances where they are on a complete lockdown situation.

Giving his own government’s example of suspending all public meetings and gatherings to counter the ever-growing threat of COVID infections, also addressed some political issues regarding to the opposition.

The prime minister also said that government’s sustained economic policies had helped Pakistan overcome its fiscal deficit and current account deficit.

Mr Khan said the dollar had gone stable to its natural rate and hoped that the local currency would continue getting stronger with its surplus current account.

