Polling on 37 vacant seats of Senate concluded and now counting of votes underway

Polling on thirty seven vacant seats of the Senate has just concluded at the Parliament House and three provincial Assemblies including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and now counting of votes is underway.

The polling which started at nine am continued till five p.m.

In the federal capital, Prime Minister Imran Khan cast his vote and interacted with the MNAs of PTI and allied parties.

Other prominent figures who cast their votes include Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, and Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhary.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh of PTI and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani of PPP are vying for the general seat whilst for the women seat, Fozia Arshad of PTI and Farzana Kausar of PML (N) are in the field from the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Eleven senators will be elected from Sindh and twelve each from Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

