Prime Minister Speech For A Healthier Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan today in his speech said that what concerns him being the PM of the country and his government, is overcoming climate change which is a world wide phenomenon and leads to degradation of natural environment.

The Initiative

The Prime Minister, spoke of this initiative during the launching ceremony of PTI Billion Tree Honey Initiative. He spoke on several other matters, including the biggest challenges that Pakistan faces at present.

He stressed the point that during the era of the British Empire Jungles were preserved and that lead to a healthy air and natural habitation was a source of life for several things. Over the years we have destroyed all the efforts made by since before independence. He was heard quoting Zartaj Gul, contacting WEF, a private NGO for the plantation of trees in Pakistan and make it like it was once years ago.

This, the Prime Minister said was a commendable effort according to NewsOne.

Addressing the event, PM Khan said the nation needs to take care of its environ as the forest cover in the country is less than the world’s average forest cover now. He further went on adding on a different note,

Water Issues

“We have polluted our rivers. The groundwater is also getting polluted”. He gave the example of Lahore, where once you could just have tap water directly and that was how safe and clean the water was in the past. Comparing the situation to the present he said, “we need to go back to that period where life was healthy” reported NewsOne.

Air Pollution

The prime minister pointed how the air quality in Lahore often surpasses the “danger level” which becomes a threat to human lives and that ultimately, has an adverse impact on the elderly and the children.

Explaining the reason behind the bad air quality, he said that it was “an unplanned idea every government brings about for five years” and that in last 10 years, Pakistan has finished over 70% of its forest cover and replaced it with concrete. There should be a balance between the two.

Talking about the future challenges that Pakistan faces, he said that the country was the fifth-most affected one in the world due to climate change.

The prime minister said that every regime taking office “only thought about its five years” and that his government’s biggest challenge was to fix the environmental degradation — a long-term plan. “It was for the first time that a government decided to plant tress, but some made fun of the efforts and still do as they did not think beyond their five years regime,”.

Speaking about the initiative, he said that it would be fruitful since the government would be backing it for the first time in history. “We have the best vegetables in the country, but we cannot export it due to international quality tests.”

The Ministry of Science and Technology will play an imperative part in maintaining quality tests, noting that this would bump the export of honey and other items.

