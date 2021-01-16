Procuring The Covid-19 Vaccine of Highest Efficacy

The government is confident of acquiring the anti Covid-19 vaccine by the first quarter of this year, however it’s being cautious regarding the action to ensure procurement of a medicine that of the highest efficacy.

Advertisement

On the other hand, 45 people further succumbed to the corona virus during the last 24 hours.

2,417 new patients surfaced in the country during the same period.

SAPM for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said “Our target is to procure the vaccine in the first quarter of the current year, and we are confident of doing so. But it is quite difficult to say on which date we will acquire the vaccine.”

He further went on to say that the government was under close contact with a few international firms producing the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We will get the vaccine from the firm which prepares it the earliest,” the SAPM added.

According to sources in the health ministry, the government was eager to procure the vaccine but not in haste. It wants to get a “cost effective and best result oriented” vaccine that could be given safely to people, he added.

Advertisement

Read full story