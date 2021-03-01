SC announces Senate elections to be held as per constitution

The Supreme Court has announced that the Senate elections will be held under the constitution and the law.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed gave its opinion with four-one majority on Presidential reference regarding the Senate elections today (Monday). Justice Yahya Afridi dissented with the majority opinion.

In its short opinion, the court said it is the duty of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The Court said the Election Commission is required to take all available measures including utilizing technologies to fulfil the solemn constitutional duty to ensure that the election is conducted honesty, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and that corrupt practices are guarded against.

The Court said all the executive authorities in the Federation and Provinces are obliged to assist the Commissioner and the Election Commission of Pakistan in discharge of his or their functions.

As far as the secrecy of the ballot is concerned, the Court said it has already held in judgment that it is not absolute.

