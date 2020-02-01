Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire

The oldest daughter of Microsoft co-founder and billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates and wife Melinda, Jennifer Gates is getting married to her Egyptian boyfriend Nayel Nassar.

Nayel Nassar is a professional equestrian who will represent Egypt during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nassar took Instagram to reveal the good news he posted a picture with a caption ““SHE SAID YES!!” he further worte “I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more… Here’s to forever!”

23 years old Jennifer Gates also wrote on her Instagram “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

Melinda Gates also wrote in a message on her own Instagram page that she was “so thrilled.”

Bill Gates had an estimated net worth of US$107.1 billion, making him the second wealthiest person in the world, behind Bezos.

Both Katherine and Nassar, who attended Stanford University will be marrying each other by the next year.

Noteworthy, this is not the first time that the western celebrity girls have fallen for Muslim men.

