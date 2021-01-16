Going Induction Cooking? Here’s How!

Shifting cooking from a gas stove that we think you might be, you may be a bit wary of using an induction cooktop but once you get a hang of it, there is no going back. These days quite a few households try out the easy way of cooking that is induction cooking. however the world over it has become a norm because it is easier to keep clean, cooks much quicker, and theres hardly a chance of fire in the kitchen, besides it is available in all sizes so it is convenient to place it anytime anywhere. all you need is an electric socket.

The induction cooking technology was first introduced to the world at the Chicago “Century of Progress” World’s Fair in 1933. But it was in 2009 when a popular brand manufactured an entirely metal-based induction burner, and the technology got widespread attention. Induction cooktops are now gaining popularity among modern homeowners who want to opt for a hassle-free way of cooking. Here’s a look at how an induction cooktop works and what makes it a useful kitchen appliance:

How it works

When you switch the induction on and place a compatible vessel on top of the ceramic surface, a high-frequency coil that sits below it heats up the cookware by producing an electromagnetic field. The cooktop itself however doesn’t heat up and is safe to use.

Why it works

There are several reasons why this gadget is becoming increasingly popular, the chief being faster cooking. In fact, a first-time induction user may be in for a shock after looking at the speed at which the food gets cooked. As a result, you also end up saving a lot of time in the kitchen.

The levels of heat can be controlled, allowing you to simmer, melt, fry or boil foods and liquids efficiently. The induction stove also comes with an automatic cut-off system—it switches off when you remove the cookware—thus saving energy too. This is also why it is a safer option for homes with children.

An induction stove with a flat top is more sleek than a gas stove, which has grills and crevices, and is also easier to clean and maintain. Use a damp sponge to wipe the top after use. It is also portable, all you need is a plug point and you can cook your food as per convenience. In fact, many brands have now launched induction cooktops with two or even four stoves, allowing you to prepare more than one dish at a time.

Note: If you plan to purchase an induction cooktop, you will also have to buy induction-compatible cookware, which could mean some extra spending.

