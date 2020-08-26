Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar share adorable selfie with son on first wedding anniversary

Hamza Ali Abbasi and wife Naimal Khawar shared sweet photos with their newborn son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi as the celebrity couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Hamza and Naimal got married in the last week of August 2019 in an intimate ceremony in Islamabad and welcomed their first baby boy on August 3, 2020.

The Alif actor turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photo with wife Naimal and son Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi with verses from the Holy Quran.

“And one of his signs is that he created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may take comfort in them and he placed between you Love & Mercy. In this there is surely evidence of Truth for those who ponder.” Quran 30:21.

Hamza wrote, “1st Anniversary Thankyou Allah!.”

The Mann Mayal star also turned to photo-video sharing app and posted sweet with Hamza and the son.

She wrote, “Couldn’t be more grateful to Allah Anniversary.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of their fans on social media.

