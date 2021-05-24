How to Make Macaroni (Desi Style) Recipe

Macaroni (Desi Style) is a light recipe, which you can make any time. In Pakistan, people wish to eat spicy meals. Macaroni (Desi Style) recipe is preferred by everybody from younger to elder and its healthy too because it includes many herbs.There are a few dishes that never lose their appeal. One such formula is this Macaroni (Desi Style).Since it is without a spill, you can convey macaroni for an open-air outing and an excursion. It tops you off, and thus you won’t feel hungry for quite a while. We will teach you how to make Macaroni (Desi Style) in a new way. This formula is modest and scrumptious.

Ingredients:

½ kg Macaroni Pasta. 2 large capsicum. 2 carrots. ½ kg boneless chicken. 2 large onions or 4 small onions. ½ cup of cooking oil. 2 large tomatoes. 1 table spoon red chili flakes. 1 potato. 1 table spoon cumin. Salt (as per taste). 1 table spoon ginger garlic paste. Soy sauce. Red chili sauce. Green chili sauce. Tomato catchup.

Method:

Step 1: Take a pane to include four glasses of water, add one tablespoon of oil and salt and bring it to bubble then add macaroni and boil for five minutes until it becomes soft. Drain scalding water from macaroni and run cold water through it.

Step 2: Cut chicken, carrots, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and capsicum into small cubes. Put the chicken in the bowl. Add three tablespoons soy sauce, three tablespoons vinegar, half teaspoon black pepper, one teaspoon salt, one teaspoon ginger garlic paste,and mix it well. Cover and rest it for at least two hours.

Step 3: Take a frying pan, add one tablespoon of oil. Then saute carrots and potatoes one by one for three to four minutes.

Step 4: Take a pan, add half a cup of cooking oil add cumin and onion in it. After a minute, add ginger garlic paste and stir it for a minute. Add chicken, red chili flakes, salt, tomatoes, and stir it for two to four minutes. Add five tablespoons of red chili sauce, soy sauce, tomato catchup, and vinegar. Then add two tablespoons of green chili sauce to stir it well for five minutes. Add carrots and potatoes to it cook it for five minutes. Now add capsicum and stir it for thirty seconds, then add boiled macaroni in it. Cover it for one minute on a very low flame. Serve it!

Tips:

If you marinate chicken for the entire night, you will get a better taste.

Before adding macaroni to other things, wash it from cool water again.

Once you cut the onion into cubes form, separate the layers of it.

