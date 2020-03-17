Karachi restaurants shutting down dine-in amid coronavirus fright

Social distancing is the name of the game.

Experts agree that in order for us to contain the pandemic that is coronavirus, we need to maintain social distance, wash our hands frequently and avoid touching our face (eyes, nose and mouth). In an effort to encourage that, restaurants in Karachi are ceasing dine-in services.

The first to make the announcement was Testkitchen by Okra.

Others soon followed.

They’re still doing delivery so there’s that

Might just be the right thing to do. While we shouldn’t panic, it’s clear that we need some help with self-discipline. If this is what it takes for a little while to social distance then we think we can weather it.

