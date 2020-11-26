Shaniera on Golfing & Couple Goals

Shaniera Akram on Wednesday shared a picture of her posing with her husband and shed light upon what she thinks about golf and couples.

Golf: if your not allowed to talk to each other then there should be absolutely no reason to argue! Perfect,” Shaniera made her post on Instagram on Golfing and couplegoals.

Shaniera may have been hinting at the unwritten golfing rule of not speaking while another player is about to take their swing.

On a wife to wife dialogue, sports anchor Zainab Abbas, who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary, tweeted in sheer pun: “Please tell Hamza (her husband) that too. Golf is his ‘me’ time.”

To which Shaniera tweeted: “Haha! he forfeited that right when he said ‘Qubool hai’.”

