Star couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome their first child together

Congratulations are in order as Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally welcomed their first baby!

The Pillowtalk singer took to social media to celebrate the news with his fans and followers.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn wrote. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Supermodel Hadid too, announced the news with a black and white picture of the little one’s hand with hers.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the new mama posted.

News of the couple expecting was doing rounds during April, when reports suggested Gigi was 20 weeks pregnant at the time, celebrating at her farmhouse in Pennsylvania with Zayn and her family.

We wish the duo best of luck and send lots of love and light their way!

