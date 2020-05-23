TV Stars Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali got married in fabulous nikkah ceremony

Famed Pakistani celebrities Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali have tied the knot to each other in a beautiful nikkah ceremony that took place on Friday.

According to initial reports, the duo got married on the blessed day of Jummah Tul Wida in a private event.

Confirming the news, Altaf turned to Instagram to pour out immense love for Ali in a loving note.

“From hating each other to becoming friends … best friends and than partners for life. All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything,” she wrote.

The starlet added, “Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY this is what we both wanted. 22-May-2020 on the blessed day of juma tul wida got nikkah-fied. @aaghaaliofficial I LOVE YOU.”

Altaf’s post featured the newly-married couple’s loved-up pictures from the nikkah ceremony.

On the occasion, Altaf chose to don an embellished ivory traditional outfit, with her groom wearing a matching sherwani.

