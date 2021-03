World Oral Health Day is being observed today (Saturday).

In his message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi said the people can stay safe from many diseases through oral hygiene.

He asked the children, men and women to make teeth brushing their habit.

The President pointed out that about twenty Hadiths of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim un Nabiyeen provide guidance relating to dental care.

