World Thalassemia Day being observed today

Like every year, the World Thalassemia Day is being observed today.

The day commemorates the struggles of the patients suffering from this genetic disorder and raise awareness about the disease and its symptoms.

This year’s theme is “Addressing Health Inequalities across the Global Thalassemia Community”.

This global observance also honours the longstanding efforts of doctors, other medical staff dedicated to better the lives of patients from the disease and scientists bringing new advancements in the field to eradicate the disease.

The day is dedicated to both commemorate the thalassemia patients who are no longer with us and to celebrate all those patients who are alive and fighting every day for their right to a better quality of life.

