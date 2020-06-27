9PM News Bulletin | 26 June 2020 | PM Imran Khan | Petrol Price hiked Rs25.58 Per litre | Newsone

Advertisement

Advertisement

NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Videos

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay