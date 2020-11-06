Bayania | 5-November-2020 | Taimur Talpur | Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal | Aftab Jehangir
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, PMLN
, PMLQ
, PPP
, Inflation
, NAB
, Corruption
, Opposition
, Biden
, NewsONEPK
, MaryamNawaz
, BilawalBhutto
, Republicans
, donaldtrump
, PTIGovernment
, PriceHike
, Bayania
, WaheedHussain
, PDM
, JoeBiden
, USElection2020
, RepublicansForBiden
, Democratic
, StopPersecutingAliWazir
, IJTStudentsRightsMarch
, GBwithPMIK
, GBMainTeerChalega
, Pakistan