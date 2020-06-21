Bulletin News 6PM | COVID-19 | 21st June 2020 | Newsone
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: NewsOne
, CM Punjab
, Bilawal Bhutto
, Breaking News
, Asad Umar
, Murad Ali Shah
, PM Imran Khan
, Dr Zafar Mirza
, COVID-19
, Coronavirus Updates
, COVID updates
, Coronavirus In Pakistan
, Coronavirus Latest
, Coronavirus Relief Package
, Gold Rate Pakistan
, ARYNews
, ARY News Headline 6 PM
, 21 June
, 21 June Headlines
, 6 PM
, 6 PM Headlines
, 6 PM Headlines of ARY
, Bulletin News 6PM | COVID-19 | 21st June 2020 | Newsone Newsone Headlines