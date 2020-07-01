9PM Headlines 1-July-2020 | COVID-19 infected more than 4395 peoples in pakistan

Advertisement

Advertisement

NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Videos

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay