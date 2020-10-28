Govt Announced New Virus Wave, New SOPs | 9PM News Headlines | 28-October-2020 | Newsone
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: NewsOne
, lockdown
, Emmanuel Macron
, pm imran khan speech
, imran khan latest
, National Assembly Session today
, 9pm News Headlines
, 28-October-2020
, Govt Announced New Virus Wave
, New SOPs
, maryam nawaz jalsa
, france president
, French President Statement against Islam
, Explosion at Peshawar Madrassa
, Peshawar Dir Colony Madrassa
, wheat rate in pakistan
, corona virus in pakistan
, second wave of covid