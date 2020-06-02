Newsone Headlines 9PM | 2-June-2020
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: PTI
, MQM
, PMLN
, Lahore
, PPP
, Protest
, Headlines
, ISPR
, NAB
, Breaking News
, Corruption
, PSP
, MaryamAurangzeb
, ShehbazSharif
, latest headlines
, today headlines
, pakistan headlines headlines
, headlineslive
, pakistan nesws
, MoneyLaundering
, PunjabPolice
, coronavirus
, SugarMafia Tax
, نیب_گردی_نامنظور
, PakFightsCoronaWithPMIK
, Accountability COVID19
, GhulamMurtazaBaloch
, MurtazaBaloch
, Attaullahtarar
, Asset