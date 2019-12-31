Newsone Headlines 12AM | 31-Dec-2019
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Imran Khan
, Latest News
, prime Minister
, Federal Government
, PTI leadership
, Bol
, Breaking News
, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
, politics
, Prime Minister House
, bol news
, latest breaking news
, PM Imran
, Top News
, summoned meeting
, media strategy
, media strategy today
, government’s strategy
, political and judicial matters
, political scenario
, pakistan news updates
, exclusive news
, Pakistan