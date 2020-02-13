Newsone Headlines 1PM | 13-February-2020
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: Headlines
, DG ISPR
, Sheikh Rasheed
, NewsONEPK
, Murad Saeed
, Kabaddi World Cup
, news headlines
, National Assembly Session
, Imran khan Speech
, 1:00pm
, Bilawal Bhutto Speech
, News Headline
, Khawaja Asif Speech
, Opposition vs pti
, inflation rate in pakistan
, coronavirus
, psl match schedule
, coronavirus symptoms and treatment
, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi Resigns
, 13 Feb 2020