Newsone Headlines 5PM | 28-December-2019
NewsONE - Pakistan's premier source for news updates, current affairs and infotainment.
Tags: DG ISPR
, Pak Army
, Sheikh Rasheed
, geo news
, geo headlines
, PM Imran Khan
, ary headlines
, samaa headlines
, Imran khan Speech
, Bilawal Bhutto Jalsa Speech
, inflation in pakistan
, pervez musharraf death sentence
, Army stands by Musharraf
, maryam aurangzeb Media Talk
, indian army loc attack
, Asif Ghafoor tweet
, rana sanaullah press conference
, PPP Jalsa in Liaquat Bagh
, Bilawal bhutto Liaquat Bagh speech